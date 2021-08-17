checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 19:47  |  23   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 12, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Live Ventures used an artificially low share count to boost its earnings per share for fiscal year 2016 by 40%. In fact, the Company’s earnings for 2016 were just $6.33 per share. The same year, the Company overstated pre-tax income including $915,500 in “other income.” The Company’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close in Q1 2017, and using an acquisition date of December 30, 2017 did not follow GAAP. Between fiscal year 2016 and 2018, the Company’s CEO received compensation that was 94% higher than what was disclosed to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Live Ventures, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Live Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:33 UhrLIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:30 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21LIVE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Ventures Incorporated on Behalf of Live Ventures Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten