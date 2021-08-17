checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZY

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”), of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Zymergen securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zymergen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

