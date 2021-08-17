checkAd

VPG to Participate in Investor Conferences in September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 20:00  |   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021; VPG will only be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at this conference.

  • Sidoti Fall Smallcap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

  • DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

For more information about presentation times, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at the respective conferences, or email Steve Cantor at VPG’s investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.

For additional information regarding these events or other VPG investor relations activities, please see http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:
For more information, please contact: 
VPG
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VPG to Participate in Investor Conferences in September 2021 MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy
AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board