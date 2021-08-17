checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 20:06  |  46   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system as reported by multiple media outlets on August 16, 2021. According to reports, the agency is investigating the Company following multiple accidents in which Tesla vehicles with Autopilot engaged crashed into emergency vehicles. The investigation covers nearly every vehicle ever produced by Tesla. Based on this news, shares of Tesla fell, damaging investors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
Long
Basispreis 616,02€
Hebel 10,40
Ask 4,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 734,26€
Hebel 10,24
Ask 6,92
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Tesla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ROUNDUP/'WSJ': FBI ermittelt wegen Falschangaben zu Model 3 gegen Tesla

Diskussion: Streit um E-Mobilität : Faktencheck: Elon Musk lacht Armin Laschet wegen Wasserstoff-Autos aus, ab
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:24 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Spey Resources startet Gespräche mit Batterieherstellern über Offtake-Deals
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
16:30 UhrTesla – Schwächeanfall
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
14:30 UhrTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:32 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Varta, Tesla, BYD, Tencent, Alibaba, Apple, Microsoft, BioNTech, Standard Lithium(1) 
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10:01 UhrS&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Alibaba, Baidu, Tesla, BioNTech, Microsoft, Hugo Boss & Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09:27 UhrVideoausblick: Aktienmärkte: Ein ominöses Zeichen!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:24 UhrNeue Lithium-Rakete am Start: TOP-KAUFCHANCE im Lithium-Sektor! Nach 250% mit Millennial Lithium kommt jetzt der nächste Geheimtipp!
Aktienexplorer | Kommentare
Anzeige
08:06 UhrTagesausblick: DAX: Worauf kommt es heute an?
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
16.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Rekorde trotz schwacher Konjunkturdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.08.21Aktien New York: Schwache Konjunkturdaten beenden Rekordjagd zunächst
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte