Cal-Bay International Corporate Shareholder Meeting Update

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC:CBYI) today released the following corporate update.

Cal-Bay International Inc., will today be streaming the Annual Shareholder Call at 1:00pm PST from the company's website at www.cbyintl.com

The meeting will address the questions submitted by shareholders and further discuss the status of the company as well as the outline for moving forward with operations and projections and will be hosted by the company's newly appointed CEO Luke Joseph, replacing former interim CEO Roger Pawson as of today.

Cal-Bay has recently brought Nevada Secretary of State Filings and Business licenses, to current "In good standing" status and has also fully paid and filed the OTC application with OTC Markets. The company received the OTCIQ codes for updating the company information which has been processed. The company's financial filings have all been updated including Quarter ending 6-30-2021.

OTC Markets have received the filed disclosures and are currently in review. OTC Markets has advised the company that if no further comments are requested, the company should up list to OTC: Pink Current status within the next few days.

Cal-Bay plans to launch the new website soon which will further outline the future operations of the company.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Cal-Bay International, Inc
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660163/Cal-Bay-International-Corporate-Shar ...

