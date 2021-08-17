checkAd

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 20:27  |  49   |   |   

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. The depositary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BWBBP” and are expected to begin trading within 30 days.

The net proceeds to Bridgewater from the offering were approximately $57.8 million, after the deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Bridgewater intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness.

Dividends will be payable on the Series A Preferred Stock if, as and when declared by Bridgewater’s Board of Directors on a non-cumulative basis on March 1st, June 1st, September 1st and December 1st of each year, commencing on December 1, 2021, at a per annum rate of 5.875%.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the lead book-running manager and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC acted as joint lead book-running manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering of the depositary shares is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting D.A. Davidson & Co. at 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, or by emailing prospectusrequest@dadco.com, or calling 1-800-332-5915; or by contacting Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC at 500 W. Madison Ave, Suite 450, Chicago IL 60661, or by emailing mshields@performancetrust.com, or by calling (312) 521-1638.

Seite 1 von 2
Bridgewater Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Pricing of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Offering of Depositary Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $11.0 Million, $0.38 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten