American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 20:30   

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $4,240.28 per share (which is equivalent to $4.24028 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Wertpapier


