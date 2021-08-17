American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $4,240.28 per share (which is equivalent to $4.24028 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005789/en/
