Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.37 per share compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2020.

The third quarter 2021 dividend represents the 344th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.