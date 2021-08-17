checkAd

Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

17.08.2021   

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; August 17, 2021 Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 12,370 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

200 shares at DKK 220.40,
1,100 shares at DKK 466.20,
200 shares at DKK 623.50,
750 shares at DKK 636.50,
478 shares at DKK 815.50,
3,950 shares at DKK 939.50,
575 shares at DKK 962.00,
1,157 shares at DKK 1,032.00,
1,077 shares at DKK 1,136.00,
2,419 shares at DKK 1,145.00,
40 shares at DKK 1,233.00,
24 shares at DKK 1,424.00, and
400 shares at DKK 1,432.00

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 11.7 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.02% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 1767 of November 27, 2020, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 65,681,084 which is made up of 65,681,084 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 65,681,084 votes.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.

