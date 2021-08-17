Rimini Street to Present at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit on August 24, 2021

Participants can watch live at the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-tech-riministreet and also on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/ . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Seth A. Ravin , CEO, Rimini Street and Michael L. Perica , chief financial officer, Rimini Street, will participate in a fireside chat on August 24 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the BMO 2021 Technology Summit.

In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on August 24 and 25. To schedule a meeting please contact your BMO salesperson or Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

