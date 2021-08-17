checkAd

EONX CEO Converts Loan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX or the "Company), is pleased to announce the conversion of a convertible loan of AUD$2,282,499.76 held by a private company controlled by the CEO of the Company, by the issue of 4,666,571 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.45 per Share.

As well, employees and consultants exercised 4,109,200 Stock options to acquire 4,109,200 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share. The subscription funds of $410,920 will be added to general working capital.

All Shares are distributed pursuant to the Company's prospectus of May 12, 2021 and do not have a hold period.

The total issued Share capital of the Company is now 38,175,171.

On behalf of the board of directors of
EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
"Andrew Kallen" 
Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:
Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +18036767776
Email: investors@eonx.com
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Disclaimer

