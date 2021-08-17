DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast Epigenomics AG: Execution of a Biobank Sale Agreement and Update of Guidance 17-Aug-2021 / 21:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, August 17, 2021 - Today Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") has entered into an agreement with New Horizon Health Limited (6606.HK) on the sale of certain non-essential biological samples. Gross proceeds from the sale are USD 6.7 million from which Epigenomics receives USD 4.7 million at closing and the remainder is payable within 90 days based upon the Company providing verification of sample integrity and documentation. The Company is retaining all necessary samples for the on-going development of Epi proColon Next-Gen and other R&D activities. As a result of the sale, the Company is updating its current full year 2021 revenue and earnings guidance to approximately EUR 6.0 million of revenue and EUR -3.0 million to EUR -4.0 million of EBITDA before share-based payment expenses. Cash consumption in 2021 is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million.

