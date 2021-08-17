Casey's Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue first quarter fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on September 7th, 2021. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 8th at 7:30am central to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.