checkAd

Flushing Bank Attends Ribbon Cutting Celebration at South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) Community Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 21:15  |  32   |   |   

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it attended the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) Community Center, located at 143-06 45th Avenue, Flushing, NY.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “We value our relationship with SACSS and were pleased to provide financing for the SACSS Community Center as well as attend the ribbon cutting ceremony celebration for this beautiful new facility. Our role as a community bank is to embrace the diversity of the markets we serve and provide financial support to local organizations that serve the individuals, families, and businesses that are the fabric of our communities. We admire and support the mission of the SACSS and its board members and recognize the importance of the vital services they provide to the South Asian community.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Maria A. Grasso
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Flushing Bank        
718-961-5400





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flushing Bank Attends Ribbon Cutting Celebration at South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) Community Center UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it attended the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board