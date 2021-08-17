checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 21:33  |  13   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Live Ventures is a holding company. Until 2015, Live Ventures focused on providing online marketing solutions for small and medium business. Thereafter, the Company shifted to acquiring purportedly profitable businesses in various industries that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power.

If you suffered a loss due to Live Ventures Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) Made Misleading Statements Regarding its Business, Operations, and Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose a variety of facts to investors. Specifically, Live Ventures failed to disclose that its earnings per share for FY 2016 was only $6.33 per share; that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; and that Live Ventures had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year. Additionally, Live Venture made numerous false statements regarding its acquisition of ApplianceSmart and the manner in which it recognized income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. Finally, the Company failed to disclose that its CEO received more compensation than was disclosed to investors.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging "multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation." Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%. On this news, the Company's share price fell $29.08, or 46%, to close at $33.50 per share on August 4, 2021. The stock continued to decline, and fell another 23% over the next four consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.76 per share on August 10, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, you have until September 24, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Live Ventures Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Live Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces that Live Ventures Inc. (LIVE) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:47 UhrSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:33 UhrLIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:30 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21LIVE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Ventures Incorporated on Behalf of Live Ventures Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Live Ventures Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten