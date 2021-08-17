DIAGNOS Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB:DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues, announces that the 2021 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on September 10 th , 2021, at 10 a.m.

To receive the annual report of management, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the independent auditor’s report thereon; To elect the directors of the Corporation; To reappoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP, as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration; To approve by ordinary resolution the amendment to the Corporation’s existing stock option plan to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant thereto, from 9,000,000 to 10,200,000, as approved by the Board of directors on August 10th, 2021; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Corporation is strongly recommending all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Attendance / participation at the Meeting

Due to COVID-19 sanitary measures, Registered Shareholders and Non-registered Holders (as defined in the Management Information Circular available on www.sedar.com) who do not intend to vote at the Meeting are kindly asked to participate via videoconferencing using this link; https://meet.google.com/bss-ebhp-pmm .

Only Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who intend to vote at the Meeting will be able to attend the Meeting in person at the Corporation’s head office located at 7005 Taschereau Blvd, suite 265, Brossard, Qc.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

