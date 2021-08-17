checkAd

YALA INVESTOR ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – YALA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 21:36  |  33   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 12, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Yalla securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Yalla class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1987.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research ("Swan Street") published a report (the "Swan Street Report") addressing Yalla, entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was." The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as "not credible." On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell $1.31 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, "Problems at Yalla Group," and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell an additional 6% on May 20 to close at $15.96.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, "Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results," announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("2Q21 Results"). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts’ expectations. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell nearly 18.9% on August 10, 2021, closing at $10.99, down from its previous close price of $13.55.

To join the Yalla class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1987.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Yalla Group Limited (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

YALA INVESTOR ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – YALA WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:34 UhrYALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:01 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten