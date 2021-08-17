checkAd

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

  • On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets for $3,630,600 (C$4,500,000), including a vendor take-back mortgage of $1,613,600 (C$2,000,000) at an annual interest rate of 2% maturing two years after closing. A deposit of $161,360 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS was amended on April 8, 2021, to revise the closing date to June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $40,179 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021. On May 20, 2021, the Company and the vendor signed a waiver and amending agreement, waiving the due diligence process and revising the closing date to June 16, 2021. A second deposit of $121,020 (C$150,000) was paid by the Company on June 1, 2021. The APS was amended on August 3, 2021, to revise the closing date to August 17, 2021 and the Company will receive a $302,550 (C$375,000) credit on closing for certain deficiencies. In addition, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendor on closing. To finance the closing, the Company increased its 1st mortgage by $1,532,920 (C$1,900,000). The funds are being held in escrow on August 16, 2021.
  • On July 2, 2021, the Company revised a letter of intent with the vendors for the purchase of the shares of their two corporations which own proprietary processes, manufacture liquid organic fertilizers and other products. The transaction is set to close on August 31, 2021 with a total purchase price of $16,136,000 (C$20,000,000), which will consist of cash of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000) and common shares of the Company having a value of $8,068,000 (C$10,000,000).

Revenue decreased by 44.43% during the second quarter of 2021 to $212,632 compared to the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $382,639, primarily due to changes in the customer base including an expiring contract at prior year-end and reductions in certain waste disposed of by several customers.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June, 2021, SusGlobal recorded:

  • Revenue of $212,632.
  • Cost of sales of $290,676.
  • Operating expenses of $719,917, comprised of $168,718 of interest expenses, $147,134 of management compensation, including stock-based compensation of $54,259, $122,543 of amortization of financing costs, $82,747 of marketing, $70,844 of professional fees, $36,580 of rent and occupancy, $29,620 of office and administration and other operating expenses totalling $61,731.
  • Net loss of $797,961, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $286,609.
  • $6,059,564 in total assets and $9,914,442 in total liabilities at the end of the second quarter.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

 

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(unaudited)
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash
  21,423     6,457  
Trade receivables
    74,097       182,871  
Government remittances receivable
    6,441       3,746  
Inventory
    35,983       24,740  
Prepaid expenses and deposits
    692,648       94,131  
Deferred assets
    -       215,953  
Total Current Assets
    830,592       527,898  
 
               
Intangible Assets
    196,177       188,180  
Long-lived Assets, net
    5,032,795       5,042,225  
Long-Term Assets
    5,228,972       5,230,405  
Total Assets
  6,059,564     5,758,303  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
               
Current Liabilities
               
Accounts payable
  883,781     1,073,454  
Government remittances payable
    239,342       229,358  
Accrued liabilities
    820,847       1,206,618  
Advance
    -       15,460  
Deferred revenue
    -       4,790  
Current portion of long-term debt
    6,532,597       6,327,520  
Current portion of obligations under capital lease
    138,364       375,140  
Convertible promissory notes
    848,022       1,092,100  
Loan payable to related party
    -       33,772  
Total Current Liabilities
    9,462,953       10,358,212  
Long-term debt
    198,223       78,540  
Obligations under capital lease
    168,517       -  
Deferred tax liability
    84,749       82,501  
Total Long-term Liabilities
    451,489       161,041  
Total Liabilities
    9,914,442       10,519,253  
                 
Stockholders' Deficiency
               
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 89,184,951 (2020- 82,860,619) shares issued and outstanding
    9,184       8,288  
Additional paid-in capital
    11,171,385       9,045,187  
Shares to be issued
    -       8,580  
Accumulated deficit
    (14,573,090 )     (13,468,794 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    (462,357 )     (354,211 )
                 
Stockholders' deficiency
    (3,854,878 )     (4,760,950 )
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency
  6,059,564     5,758,303  
                 
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
    For the three-month periods ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Revenue
  212,632     382,639  
                 
Cost of Sales
               
Opening inventory
    45,923       4,071  
Depreciation
    135,539       121,158  
Direct wages and benefits
    65,390       85,063  
Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance
    69,280       96,854  
Utilities
    (10,845 )     7,963  
Outside contractors
    21,372       1,706  
      326,659       316,815  
Less: closing inventory
    (35,983 )     -  
Total cost of sales
    290,676       316,815  
                 
Gross (loss) profit
    (78,044 )     65,824  
                 
Operating expenses
               
Management compensation-stock- based
               
compensation
    54,259       -  
Management compensation-fees
    92,875       49,825  
Marketing
    82,747       (2,917 )
Professional fees
    70,844       107,887  
Interest expense and default amounts
    168,718       283,409  
Office and administration
    29,620       77,000  
Rent and occupancy
    36,580       28,763  
Insurance
    16,385       23,921  
Filing fees
    17,188       8,266  
Amortization of financing costs
    122,543       30,471  
Directors' compensation
    12,672       1,853  
Stock-based compensation
    28,209       -  
Repairs and maintenance
    (5,402 )     2,453  
Foreign exchange income
    (7,321 )     (84,635 )
Total operating expenses
    719,917       526,296  
                 
Net loss from operating activities
    (797,961 )     (460,472 )
Other loss
    -       (58,704 )
Net loss before deferred taxes recovery
    (797,961 )     (519,176 )
Deferred taxes recovery
    -       196,005  
Net loss
    (797,961 )     (323,171 )
Other comprehensive loss
               
Foreign exchange loss
    (46,954 )     (157,805 )
                 
Comprehensive loss
  (844,915 )   (480,976 )
                 
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
  (0.01 )   (0.01 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted
    92,767,400       63,853,597  
                 
SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
    For the three-month periods ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
Net loss (GAAP)
  (797,961 )   (323,171 )
Add the following items:
               
Interest expense
    168,718       283,409  
Depreciation and amortization
    137,623       124,070  
Stock-based compensation
    82,468       -  
Amortization of financing costs
    122,543       30,471  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
  (286,609 )   114,779  
                 

Contact:
SusGlobal Energy Corp. 
Marc Hazout, President and CEO
(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374 
Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp. 



