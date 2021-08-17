checkAd

EQS-News Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 22:00  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service

17.08.2021 / 22:00

Jackson (TN), USA, Phoenix (AZ), USA, and Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - August 17, 2021 - Long-time video provider Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) has teamed up with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and a leading provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, to launch JEA's new IP-based multiscreen video streaming service, 'E+ Premier'. Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic's VOS(R)360 cloud streaming solution, the new service will not only enable JEA to deliver a compelling array of content and customer features to its own customers, but also to help other distributors consolidate and/or eliminate their headends to cut expenses and bring advanced video services to their customers.

E+ Premier combines JEA's expertise as a distributor with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to deliver local and national live and on-demand content for viewing on connected consumer devices, enabling customers to watch the content they want, on the device they want, when they want it. 'There is a longer tail to video than some believe,' said Ben Lovins, SVP Telecommunications Division at JEA. 'We want to maintain that as long as we can by controlling margins and spreading costs across multiple distributors. If we can do that, we can stay relevant in the market and compete with the 'over-the-top' providers who do not have the local service advantage that we do. Customers may be cutting cords, but it's not the broadband cord, and that's the one that matters. This platform lets us bundle our Internet and managed WiFi services with a 'hyper-local' customized video product and a cutting-edge customer experience.'

The E+ Premier platform includes the processing and delivery of signals in MPEG2, MPEG4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) formats, giving JEA and its headend management customers the ability to continue serving legacy set-top box customers and to offer new advanced app-based broadband services for customers who want them. Secured by industry-standard DRM protection that is specific to each device, it includes a robust content management system with advanced subscriber and service management capabilities made possible by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform's web-based operator console. The console enables the distributor to tailor local services and deliver competitive offerings with advanced content control options that are configurable for each operator on a per-channel basis.

Seite 1 von 3
Kudelski porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service 17.08.2021 / 22:00 Jackson (TN), USA, Phoenix (AZ), USA, and Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., geht Kooperation mit marktführendem Vertriebsunternehmen ein
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Konzernverlust im 1. Halbjahr 2021 verringert
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Manz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs