Marinus Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Ganaxolone Phase 2 Open-Label Results in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced topline data from its open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating safety and efficacy of adjunctive oral ganaxolone treatment in 23 patients with seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). The primary endpoint showed a median 16.6 percent reduction in 28-day primary endpoint seizure frequency relative to the four-week baseline period, with 30.4 percent of patients achieving a 50 percent or more seizure reduction. During the trial, patients with focal seizures (n=19) showed a median 25.2 percent reduction in focal seizure frequency.

“We believe the totality of the data is encouraging and supports advancing to Phase 3. There was notable activity in focal seizures, a meaningful 50 percent response rate, and consistent results in this refractory patient population, including patients on both cannabidiol and everolimus,” said Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Marinus. “We look forward to initiating our Phase 3 trial and adding to the body of evidence that supports ganaxolone’s potential as an innovative treatment option for rare epilepsies.”