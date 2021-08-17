checkAd

TAAT Adds Seven States in Two Months with New Distribution in Alabama, California, Florida, Michigan, and Mississippi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 22:01   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT has gained distribution in seven new U.S. states over the past two months. With the recent addition of Alabama, California, Florida, Michigan, and Mississippi, TAAT has been introduced to seven states over the past two months to include Georgia (where TAAT was placed in over 70 stores within weeks of launching as announced in an August 3, 2021 press release) as well as Illinois. The distribution of TAAT in these new markets complements the Company’s existing presence in Ohio, as well as its e-commerce operations allowing for TAAT to be purchased by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States. Furthermore, TAAT is preparing for its first international launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland, pursuant to a CAD $149,000 purchase order from a wholesaler in London announced in a press release dated April 30, 2021.

The Company has been commercializing TAAT aggressively between its existing sales channels (both wholesale and B2C to smokers aged 21+) as well as contacts made at events such as trade shows to build distribution. In a press release dated August 6, 2021, the Company announced it had closed 68 new initial purchase orders from the trade shows at which TAAT was an exhibitor in late July 2021. Based on this success, TAAT will be exhibiting at additional trade shows in 2021 including the Andalusia Distributing Co. (“ADC”) Annual Trade Show (August 19, 2021 in Biloxi, Mississippi), ASD Market Week (August 22 to 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada), and CHAMPS East Coast (August 31 to September 2, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a2031cb-646d-41ff ...

As of August 17, 2021, TAAT has confirmed distribution in seven new states (highlighted in red above), complementing its existing presence in Ohio (highlighted in green) where it is now sold in hundreds of retail stores after launching in Q4 2020. This distribution in new states also complements the Company’s existing e-commerce portal, which makes TAAT available to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States.

