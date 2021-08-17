checkAd

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Full-Service Branch in Washingtonville, Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 22:00  |  10   |   |   

WOOSTER, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Washingtonville, Ohio located at 795 Main West Street. The full-service branch opened on August 16, 2021.

To celebrate, a grand opening event will take place 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Festivities include lunch items, fun prizes and giveaways. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, bank leadership and others will be in attendance.

This will be Wayne Savings Community Bank’s first branch in Columbiana County. As a full-service bank, Wayne Savings will offer Washingtonville and the surrounding communities in-branch solutions, as well as online and digital solutions to help address customer banking preferences. The branch will provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services.

“We are excited for the opportunity to grow in the Washingtonville and surrounding communities while also expanding our presence into Columbiana County,” said Wayne Savings Community Bank’s Executive Chair, Mark Witmer. “We are here to serve the many small to mid-size businesses seeking a community bank that can help find the right banking solutions to meet their unique needs. Our exceptional service includes personal attention, competitive pricing and local decision making.”

Branch Manager, Jesse Dailey and Commercial Lender, Jim Rhodes are ready to serve both personal and business banking customers at the Washingtonville branch. Lobby hours will be:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg and Washingtonville, Ohio.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to; changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income; competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income; changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in the companies communications to shareholders. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

CONTACT PERSON: James R. (Jay) VanSickle II
  President & Chief Executive Officer
  (330) 264-5767




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Full-Service Branch in Washingtonville, Ohio WOOSTER, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Washingtonville, Ohio located at 795 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
CORRECTION - Reservoir Media, Inc. Files Form 8-K With First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board