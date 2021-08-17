checkAd

Jackson Energy Authority Launches Advanced Video Streaming and Headend Management Service

JACKSON, Tenn. and PHOENIX and CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time video provider Jackson Energy Authority (JEA) has teamed up with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and a leading provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, to launch JEA’s new IP-based multiscreen video streaming service, “E+ Premier”. Powered by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic’s VOS360 cloud streaming solution, the new service will not only enable JEA to deliver a compelling array of content and customer features to its own customers, but also to help other distributors consolidate and/or eliminate their headends to cut expenses and bring advanced video services to their customers.

E+ Premier combines JEA’s expertise as a distributor with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to deliver local and national live and on-demand content for viewing on connected consumer devices, enabling customers to watch the content they want, on the device they want, when they want it. “There is a longer tail to video than some believe,” said Ben Lovins, SVP Telecommunications Division at JEA. “We want to maintain that as long as we can by controlling margins and spreading costs across multiple distributors. If we can do that, we can stay relevant in the market and compete with the “over-the-top” providers who do not have the local service advantage that we do. Customers may be cutting cords, but it’s not the broadband cord, and that’s the one that matters. This platform lets us bundle our Internet and managed WiFi services with a ‘hyper-local’ customized video product and a cutting-edge customer experience.”

The E+ Premier platform includes the processing and delivery of signals in MPEG2, MPEG4 and adaptive bit rate (ABR) formats, giving JEA and its headend management customers the ability to continue serving legacy set-top box customers and to offer new advanced app-based broadband services for customers who want them. Secured by industry-standard DRM protection that is specific to each device, it includes a robust content management system with advanced subscriber and service management capabilities made possible by the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform’s web-based operator console. The console enables the distributor to tailor local services and deliver competitive offerings with advanced content control options that are configurable for each operator on a per-channel basis.

