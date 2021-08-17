checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it will participate in a live discord questions and answers meeting with investors on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: http://discord.com/invite/mediatek

"As our company continues to utilize discord for investor engagement, we feel that it's imperative to keep an open line of communication with shareholders," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "We have received generous feedback from our investor base regarding our monthly Q&As and our team is very excited to be able to directly interact with our loyal shareholders. My team and I very much look forward to answering investor questions regarding the company and our efforts in this space. I am also very proud to announce that this month's Investor Q&A, I will be joined by Pablo Diaz of US Solar Network, who will be providing additional insight into the industry."

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



