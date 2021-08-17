Agilent Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Third-quarter GAAP net income was $264 million, or 86 cents per share. This compares with $199 million, or 64 cents per share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP (2) net income was $337 million, or $1.10 per share compared with $243 million, or 78 cents per share, during the third quarter a year ago.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.59 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021, an increase of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and up 21% on a core (1) basis.

“The positive momentum in Agilent’s business continued in the third quarter across all markets and regions as our performance exceeded our expectations,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “Our focus on high-growth businesses and strong execution has again led to another quarter of excellent results and we expect this momentum to continue as we close out our fiscal year.”

Financial Highlights

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

Third-quarter revenue of $680 million from Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) was up 22% year-over-year and 18% on a core(1) basis. LSAG’s operating margin was 25.0%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

Third-quarter revenue of $560 million from the Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) increased 21% year-over-year and was up 15% on a core(1) basis. ACG’s operating margin was 29.3%.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

Third-quarter revenue of $346 million from Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) increased 44% year-over-year and was up 37% on a core(1) basis. DGG’s operating margin was 22.6%.

Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Agilent has increased its outlook and now expects revenue in the range of $6.29 billion to $6.32 billion for fiscal year 2021. Fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP(3) earnings guidance has also increased to a range of $4.28 to $4.31 per share.

Agilent expects fourth-quarter 2021 revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion, with non-GAAP(3) earnings expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.18 per share.

The outlook is based on currency-exchange rates as of July 31, 2021.

Conference Call

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 and future amortization of intangibles. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; the adverse impacts of and risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation between Q3 FY21 GAAP revenue and core revenue is set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of non-cash asset impairments, intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, loss on extinguishment of debt and business exit and divestiture costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q4 FY21 and full fiscal year 2021 exclude primarily the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $51 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 1,586 $ 1,261 $ 4,659 $ 3,856 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 734 592 2,152 1,807 Research and development 113 92 325 393 Selling, general and administrative 403 347 1,230 1,109 Total costs and expenses 1,250 1,031 3,707 3,309 Income from operations 336 230 952 547 Interest income — 1 1 7 Interest expense (21 ) (19 ) (60 ) (59 ) Other income (expense), net 12 7 19 64 Income before taxes 327 219 912 559 Provision for income taxes 63 20 144 62 Net income $ 264 $ 199 $ 768 $ 497 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.64 $ 2.52 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.64 $ 2.50 $ 1.59 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 303 309 305 309 Diluted 306 312 307 312 The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information. Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In millions, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY July 31, October 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,428 $ 1,441 Accounts receivable, net 1,122 1,038 Inventory 818 720 Other current assets 264 216 Total current assets 3,632 3,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 905 845 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 5,008 4,433 Long-term investments 204 158 Other assets 742 776 Total assets $ 10,491 $ 9,627 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 416 $ 354 Employee compensation and benefits 423 367 Deferred revenue 443 386 Short-term debt 130 75 Other accrued liabilities 312 285 Total current liabilities 1,724 1,467 Long-term debt 2,728 2,284 Retirement and post-retirement benefits 365 389 Other long-term liabilities 728 614 Total liabilities 5,545 4,754 Total Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 303 million shares at July 31, 2021 and 306 million shares at October 31, 2020, issued and outstanding 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 5,307 5,311 Retained earnings 90 81 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (454 ) (522 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,946 4,873 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,491 $ 9,627 The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information. Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 768 $ 497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 237 232 Share-based compensation 88 63 Excess and obsolete inventory related charges 21 18 Loss on extinguishment of debt 17 — Asset impairment charges 2 99 Unrealized gain on equity securities, net (19 ) (26 ) Other non-cash expenses, net 1 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (69 ) 1 Inventory (115 ) (86 ) Accounts payable 46 (35 ) Employee compensation and benefits 38 (32 ) Other assets and liabilities 29 (193 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (a) 1,044 544 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in property, plant and equipment (126 ) (92 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 1 Payment to acquire fair value investments (15 ) (20 ) Payment to acquire intangible assets (1 ) — Payment in exchange for convertible note (2 ) (9 ) Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (546 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (690 ) (120 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 52 56 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (74 ) (34 ) Issuance of senior notes 848 499 Debt issuance costs (7 ) (4 ) Payment of dividends (177 ) (167 ) Repayment of senior notes (417 ) — Proceeds from commercial paper 1,492 240 Repayment of commercial paper (1,437 ) (200 ) Proceeds from credit facility — 798 Repayment of credit facility and short-term loan — (1,413 ) Repayment of finance lease — (4 ) Treasury stock repurchases (652 ) (219 ) Net cash used in financing activities (372 ) (448 ) Effect of exchange rate movements 6 — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12 ) (24 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,447 1,388 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,435 $ 1,364 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,428 $ 1,358 Restricted cash, included in other assets 7 6 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,435 $ 1,364 (a) Cash payments included in operating activities: Income tax paid, net $ 164 $ 325 Interest payments $ 53 $ 53 The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information. Page 3

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 Diluted EPS 2020 Diluted EPS 2021 Diluted EPS 2020 Diluted EPS GAAP net income $ 264 $ 0.86 $ 199 $ 0.64 $ 768 $ 2.50 $ 497 $ 1.59 Non-GAAP adjustments: Asset impairments — — — — 2 0.01 99 0.32 Intangible amortization 53 0.17 45 0.15 143 0.47 139 0.45 Transformational initiatives 12 0.04 13 0.04 32 0.10 41 0.13 Acquisition and integration costs 10 0.03 9 0.03 32 0.10 33 0.11 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 17 0.06 — — Business exit and divestiture costs — — — — 4 0.01 — — Other (7 ) (0.03 ) 2 — (12 ) (0.05 ) (21 ) (0.07 ) Adjustment for taxes (a) 5 0.03 (25 ) (0.08 ) (22 ) (0.06 ) (70 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 337 $ 1.10 $ 243 $ 0.78 $ 964 $ 3.14 $ 718 $ 2.30

(a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax expense (benefits) that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.75%. For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 15.50%. We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to asset impairments, amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, loss on extinguishment of debt and business exit and divestiture costs. Asset impairments include assets that have been written down to their fair value. Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, small site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system, human resources and financial systems. Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs. Loss on extinguishment of debt relates to the net loss recorded on the redemption of $100 million of the $400 million outstanding 3.2% 2022 senior notes due on October 1, 2022, called on December 22, 2020 and settled on January 21, 2021 and the net loss recorded on the redemption of the remaining $300 million called on March 5, 2021 and settled on April 5, 2021. Business exit and divestiture costs include costs associated with business divestitures. Other includes certain legal costs and settlements, net unrealized gains related to our equity securities and acceleration of share-based compensation expense in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management’s internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors. Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information. Page 4

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except where noted) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Quarter-over-Quarter Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group Q3'21 Q3'20 Revenue $ 680 $ 557 Gross Margin, % 60.0 % 59.3 % Income from Operations $ 170 $ 126 Operating margin, % 25.0 % 22.6 % Diagnostics and Genomics Group Q3'21 Q3'20 Revenue $ 346 $ 241 Gross Margin, % 53.5 % 49.8 % Income from Operations $ 78 $ 41 Operating margin, % 22.6 % 17.2 % Agilent CrossLab Group Q3'21 Q3'20 Revenue $ 560 $ 463 Gross Margin, % 52.5 % 52.6 % Income from Operations $ 164 $ 132 Operating margin, % 29.3 % 28.4 %

Income from operations reflect the results of our reportable segments under Agilent's management reporting system which are not necessarily in conformity with GAAP financial measures. Income from operations of our reporting segments exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives and acquisition and integration costs. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary segment information is estimated based on our current information. Page 5

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE) (in millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Year-over-Year GAAP Year-over-Year GAAP Revenue by Segment Q3'21 Q3'20 % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 680 $ 557 22% Diagnostics and Genomics Group 346 241 44% Agilent CrossLab Group 560 463 21% Agilent $ 1,586 $ 1,261 26% Non-GAAP

(excluding Acquisitions & Divestitures) Year-over-Year

at Constant Currency (a) Year-over-Year Year-over-Year Percentage Point Impact from Currency Current Quarter Currency Impact (b) Non GAAP Revenue by Segment Q3'21 Q3'20 % Change % Change Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group $ 680 $ 557 22% 18% 4 ppts $ 21 Diagnostics and Genomics Group 340 241 41% 37% 4 ppts 10 Agilent CrossLab Group 560 463 21% 15% 6 ppts 26 Agilent (Core) $ 1,580 $ 1,261 25% 21% 4 ppts $ 57

We compare the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the effect of recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency rate fluctuations to assess the performance of our underlying business. (a) The constant currency year-over-year growth percentage is calculated by recalculating all periods in the comparison period at the foreign currency exchange rates used for accounting during the last month of the current quarter and then using those revised values to calculate the year-over-year percentage change. (b) The dollar impact from the current quarter currency impact is equal to the total year-over-year dollar change less the constant currency year-over-year change. The preliminary reconciliation of GAAP revenue adjusted for recent acquisitions and divestitures and impact of currency is estimated based on our current information. Page 6

