Instructure Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

“Instructure delivered strong performance across the board in Q2,” said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. “We have incredible momentum in the business as the Instructure Learning Platform continues to bring together educators, students, administrators, parents, and partners – connecting them all through a foundational educational platform used for in-person, online, or hybrid models of learning.”

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity ahead of us, as we believe the need for a learning platform has never been greater. As institutions navigate a highly complex learning landscape and reimagine the way they educate, we provide the right technologies, tools, and insights to make them successful. As a result, we’re poised to continue delivering a unique combination of revenue growth at scale and best-in-class margins.”

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $93.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $95.9 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year

Operating loss of $12.0 million, or negative 12.8% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $30.4 million, or 31.7% of Allocated Combined Receipts

GAAP net loss of $21.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $31.2 million, or 32.5% of Allocated Combined Receipts

Cash flow from operations of $6.4 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $21.8 million

*See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Initial Public Offering:

Instructure completed its initial public offering on July 21, 2021, for net proceeds of $233.1 million, after deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions. In connection with the Company's IPO, the Company made a principal payment in August 2021 of $224.3 million on its outstanding Term Loan.

Business and Operating Highlights:

In April, we announced the release of MasteryView Assessments, a collection of formative assessments for schools developed by curriculum experts to measure and address learning loss, including gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These short, pre-built evaluations are aligned to key state learning standards that schools can utilize through MasteryConnect, our assessment management system.

In June, we released the research findings of our State of K-12 study in partnership with Hanover Research. The industry research explores trends for how the pandemic has impacted K-12 education and identifies the needs and opportunities moving forward for schools. The data underscores challenges in areas like equity, with low-income households more than twice as likely to report difficulty in helping their children remain engaged.

In June we also launched the Canvas for Elementary user experience, a combination of features that make our Canvas Learning Management System more user-friendly for elementary students. The new features were developed using feedback collected during the pandemic and thoughtfully designed to more closely mimic an elementary school classroom, supporting both in-person and hybrid learning environments.

As the quarter concluded, we announced an agreement to acquire EesySoft, a technology adoption vendor that empowers educators and students to more effectively use EdTech products like Canvas. We rebranded EesySoft as “Impact by Instructure,” with solutions designed to help institutions improve adoption of education technologies, seamlessly navigate new platforms, and evaluate the impact they have on student engagement and outcomes.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 17, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $100.4 million to $101.4 million

Allocated Combined Receipts is expected to be in the range of $101.3 million to $102.3 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $31.1 million to $32.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $32.0 million to $33.0 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $21.2 million to $22.2 million

Full Year 2021:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $392.1 million to $394.1 million

Allocated Combined Receipts is expected to be in the range of $400.4 million to $402.4 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $127.3 million to $129.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $130.3 million to $132.3 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $87.2 million to $89.2 million

*Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP measures. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income, because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter results today, August 17, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 8896213. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure’s website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). In addition to Instructure’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Allocated Combined Receipts. We define Allocated Combined Receipts as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate Allocated Combined Receipts as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Instructure (the “Take-Private Transaction”) and the Certica Holdings, LLC (“Certica”) acquisition that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica acquisition that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica acquisition, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica acquisition. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow facilitates period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures the amount of cash we generate and reflects changes in working capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and for the full year ending December 31, 2021 the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,200 $ 146,212 Accounts receivable—net 144,103 47,315 Prepaid expenses 22,069 12,733 Deferred commissions 8,141 6,663 Assets held for sale — 57,334 Other current assets 3,513 3,083 Total current assets 248,026 273,340 Property and equipment, net 9,953 11,289 Right-of-use assets 20,524 26,904 Goodwill 1,185,820 1,172,395 Intangible assets, net 693,621 755,349 Noncurrent prepaid expenses 3,964 6,269 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 17,399 16,434 Other assets 5,528 6,651 Total assets $ 2,184,835 $ 2,268,631 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,008 $ 13,302 Accrued liabilities 22,960 23,638 Lease liabilities 6,339 6,037 Long-term debt, current 5,639 6,118 Liabilities held for sale — 11,834 Deferred revenue 237,343 192,864 Total current liabilities 287,289 253,793 Long-term debt, net of current portion 771,029 820,925 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 13,333 12,015 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,318 30,670 Deferred tax liabilities 43,293 58,601 Other long-term liabilities 5,375 4,643 Total liabilities 1,147,637 1,180,647 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 252,480 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021

(unaudited) and December 31, 2020; 126,001 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021

(unaudited) and 126,219 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020. 1,260 1,262 Additional paid-in capital 1,268,683 1,264,703 Accumulated deficit (232,745 ) (177,981 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,037,198 1,087,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,184,835 $ 2,268,631

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription and support $ 84,257 $ 56,147 $ 170,611 $ 56,147 $ 65,968 Professional services and other 9,310 5,223 16,936 5,223 5,421 Total revenue 93,567 61,370 187,547 61,370 71,389 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 36,163 33,979 76,047 33,979 19,699 Professional services and other 4,811 5,558 10,561 5,558 4,699 Total cost of revenue 40,974 39,537 86,608 39,537 24,398 Gross profit 52,593 21,833 100,939 21,833 46,991 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 39,083 43,934 80,305 43,934 27,010 Research and development 14,279 22,117 31,368 22,117 19,273 General and administrative 11,196 34,441 24,547 34,441 17,295 Impairment on disposal group — — 1,218 — — Total operating expenses 64,558 100,492 137,438 100,492 63,578 Loss from operations (11,965 ) (78,659 ) (36,499 ) (78,659 ) (16,587 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 35 16 35 313 Interest expense (15,670 ) (18,092 ) (32,930 ) (18,092 ) (8 ) Other income (expense) (108 ) 416 (742 ) 416 (5,738 ) Total other income (expense), net (15,778 ) (17,641 ) (33,656 ) (17,641 ) (5,433 ) Loss before income taxes (27,743 ) (96,300 ) (70,155 ) (96,300 ) (22,020 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 6,050 19,726 15,391 19,726 (183 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (21,693 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (22,203 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and

diluted net loss per common share 126,049 126,240 126,083 126,240 38,369

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Successor Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (21,693 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (22,203 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 879 1,098 1,818 1,098 2,982 Amortization of intangible assets 33,363 32,983 66,728 32,983 2,620 Amortization of deferred financing costs 609 531 1,218 531 — Loss on disposition — — 1,218 — — Stock-based compensation 2,190 500 4,823 500 7,109 Deferred income taxes (6,022 ) (19,903 ) (15,402 ) (19,903 ) — Other 84 727 1,405 727 1,959 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (113,819 ) (96,593 ) (96,913 ) (96,593 ) 11,903 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,951 9,835 (6,970 ) 9,835 (25,121 ) Deferred commissions (2,323 ) (7,792 ) (2,375 ) (7,792 ) 1,469 Right-of-use assets 1,138 3,694 6,380 3,694 4,509 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,438 (3,821 ) (195 ) (3,821 ) 2,187 Deferred revenue 94,544 92,161 44,058 92,161 (36,983 ) Lease liabilities (1,407 ) 907 (3,050 ) 907 (7,489 ) Other liabilities (1,567 ) 3,922 (346 ) 3,922 — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,365 (58,325 ) (52,367 ) (58,325 ) (57,058 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,196 ) (51 ) (1,607 ) (51 ) (732 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 15 29 24 29 19 Proceeds from sale of Bridge — — 46,018 — — Business acquisitions, net of cash received (16,030 ) (1,904,064 ) (16,030 ) (1,904,064 ) — Maturities of marketable securities — — — — 15,584 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,211 ) (1,904,086 ) 28,405 (1,904,086 ) 14,871 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans — — — — 1,067 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock — — — — (1,413 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount — 763,276 — 763,276 — Proceeds from contributions from stockholders — 1,248,145 — 1,248,145 — Distributions to stockholders (360 ) — (923 ) — — Repayments of long-term debt (1,992 ) (1,938 ) (51,534 ) (1,938 ) — Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities (2,352 ) 2,009,483 (52,457 ) 2,009,483 (346 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,198 ) 47,072 (76,419 ) 47,072 (42,533 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 87,732 58,703 150,953 58,703 101,236 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 74,534 $ 105,775 $ 74,534 $ 105,775 $ 58,703 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for taxes $ 326 $ 148 $ 403 $ 148 $ 32 Interest paid $ 15,077 $ 17,389 $ 31,749 $ 17,389 $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 48 $ 73 $ 65 $ 73 $ 79

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenue $ 93,567 $ 61,370 $ 187,547 $ 61,370 $ 71,389 Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting 2,334 13,439 7,092 13,439 — Allocated Combined Receipts $ 95,901 $ 74,809 $ 194,639 $ 74,809 $ 71,389

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Loss from operations $ (11,965 ) $ (78,659 ) $ (36,499 ) $ (78,659 ) $ (16,587 ) Stock-based compensation 3,758 33,828 9,343 33,828 7,109 Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs 2,954 10,253 16,011 10,253 8,360 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 33,361 32,980 66,722 32,980 2,586 Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting 2,334 13,439 7,092 13,439 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 30,442 $ 11,841 $ 62,669 $ 11,841 $ 1,468

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net Loss $ (21,693 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (22,203 ) Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment 15,653 18,092 32,923 18,092 — Provision (benefit) for taxes (6,050 ) (19,726 ) (15,391 ) (19,726 ) 183 Depreciation 879 1,098 1,818 1,098 2,982 Amortization 2 3 4 3 35 Stock-based compensation 3,758 33,828 9,343 33,828 7,109 Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs 2,954 10,253 16,011 10,253 14,117 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 33,361 32,980 66,722 32,980 2,586 Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting 2,334 13,439 7,092 13,439 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,198 $ 13,393 $ 63,758 $ 13,393 $ 4,809

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW & UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,365 $ (58,325 ) $ (52,367 ) $ (58,325 ) $ (57,058 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,196 ) (51 ) (1,607 ) (51 ) (732 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 15 29 24 29 19 Free cash flow $ 5,184 $ (58,347 ) $ (53,950 ) $ (58,347 ) $ (57,771 ) Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt 15,077 17,389 31,749 17,389 — Cash settled stock-based compensation 1,524 33,328 4,443 33,328 — Unlevered free cash flow $ 21,785 $ (7,630 ) $ (17,758 ) $ (7,630 ) $ (57,771 )

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Six months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

June 30, Three months

ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net loss $ (21,693 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (76,574 ) $ (22,203 ) Stock-based compensation 3,758 33,828 9,343 33,828 7,109 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 33,361 32,980 66,722 32,980 2,586 Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection

with purchase accounting 2,334 13,439 7,092 13,439 — Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs 2,954 10,253 16,011 10,253 14,117 Non-GAAP net income $ 20,714 $ 13,926 $ 44,404 $ 13,926 $ 1,609 Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares used in computing basic

and diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 126,049 126,240 126,083 126,240 38,369

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue Subscription and support $ 36,163 (171 ) (28 ) (15,415 ) $ 20,549 Professional services and other 4,811 (110 ) (5 ) — 4,696 Total cost of revenue $ 40,974 (281 ) (33 ) (15,415 ) $ 25,245

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue Subscription and support $ 76,047 (395 ) (1,948 ) (30,830 ) $ 42,874 Professional services and other 10,561 (287 ) (855 ) — 9,419 Total cost of revenue $ 86,608 (682 ) (2,803 ) (30,830 ) $ 52,293

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue Subscription and support $ 33,979 (320 ) (2,056 ) (15,167 ) $ 16,436 Professional services and other 5,558 (241 ) (786 ) — 4,531 Total cost of revenue $ 39,537 (561 ) (2,842 ) (15,167 ) $ 20,967

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor) (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue Subscription and support $ 19,699 (301 ) — (1,293 ) $ 18,105 Professional services and other 4,699 (285 ) (66 ) — 4,348 Total cost of revenue $ 24,398 (586 ) (66 ) (1,293 ) $ 22,453

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 39,083 (1,093 ) (201 ) (17,946 ) $ 19,843 Research and development 14,279 (934 ) (128 ) — 13,217 General and administrative 11,196 (1,450 ) (2,592 ) — 7,154 Total operating expenses $ 64,558 (3,477 ) (2,921 ) (17,946 ) $ 40,214

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 80,305 (2,675 ) (2,452 ) (35,892 ) $ 39,286 Research and development 31,368 (2,604 ) (2,679 ) — 26,085 General and administrative 24,547 (3,382 ) (6,859 ) — 14,306 Impairment on disposal group 1,218 — (1,218 ) — — Total operating expenses $ 137,438 (8,661 ) (13,208 ) (35,892 ) $ 79,677

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 43,934 (3,592 ) (2,286 ) (17,813 ) $ 20,243 Research and development 22,117 (5,044 ) (2,564 ) — 14,509 General and administrative 34,441 (24,631 ) (2,561 ) — 7,249 Total operating expenses $ 100,492 (33,267 ) (7,411 ) (17,813 ) $ 42,001

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor) (in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs Amortization of

acquired

intangibles Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 27,010 (1,977 ) (556 ) (1,293 ) $ 23,184 Research and development 19,273 (1,874 ) (1,273 ) — 16,126 General and administrative 17,295 (2,672 ) (6,465 ) — 8,158 Total operating expenses $ 63,578 (6,523 ) (8,294 ) (1,293 ) $ 47,468

INSTRUCTURE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ending

September 30, Full Year Ending

December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 LOW HIGH LOW HIGH Revenue $ 100,357 $ 101,357 $ 392,062 $ 394,062 Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with

purchase accounting 902 902 8,301 8,301 Allocated Combined Receipts $ 101,259 $ 102,259 $ 400,363 $ 402,363

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005842/en/