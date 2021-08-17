checkAd

Smartsheet to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on September 7, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 22:05   

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 which ended July 31, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets on September 7, 2021. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 1083435.

The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Wertpapier


