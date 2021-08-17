American Woodmark Corporation Announces First Quarter Conference Call on the Internet

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation’s conference call will be available online at: http://www.americanwoodmark.com on Tuesday, August 31, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) August 31 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) September 7, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10159380.