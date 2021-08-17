checkAd

ASGN Incorporated Announces Closing of Sale of Oxford Global Resources

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the completion of its previously announced sale of its Oxford Global Resources, LLC (“Oxford”) business unit to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for a total cash consideration of $525.0 million (net proceeds of approximately $415.0 million, net of income taxes).

Advisors

ASGN retained Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and William Blair and Truist Securities as financial advisors in the sale. H.I.G. Capital retained Ropes & Gray LLP as legal counsel and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as its financial advisor in the purchase of Oxford from ASGN.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc.
28.07.21ASGN Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
