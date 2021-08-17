Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per common share. This dividend will be paid on October 19, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.



Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.