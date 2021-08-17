Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 17.08.2021, 22:15 | 23 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 22:15 | Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021. About Insteel Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States. IIIN - D View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005069/en/





