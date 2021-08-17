checkAd

Todd Koetje Joins Cable One as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Finance

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that Todd M. Koetje will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Finance on September 1, 2021. Koetje will be responsible for the development, execution and oversight of the Company’s existing and prospective investment and related financial activity.

With more than 20 years of capital markets, telecom industry and financial leadership experience, Koetje joins Cable One from Truist Securities, where he served as Managing Director & Group Head of the Technology, Media & Telecommunications Leveraged Finance team.

“We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Cable One leadership team,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “His extensive financial experience and background in the telecom industry will make him a tremendous asset as we continue to accelerate the growth of our business and fulfill our purpose of connecting customers and communities to what matters most.”

Koetje holds bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Marketing from Florida State University.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

