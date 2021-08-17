Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $2.00, payable in cash on September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.