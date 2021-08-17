NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director James Malone from the Board

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced the appointment of Geraldine McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR to its Board of Directors effective August 11, 2021, and that Pamela S. Puryear, PhD, MBA will join the Board’s slate of director nominees for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. With the Annual Meeting, James Malone will retire from the Board upon the conclusion of his service as a director.

NextGen Healthcare Board Member, Dr. Geraldine McGinty (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. McGinty and Dr. Puryear to the Board,” said NextGen Healthcare Chair, Jeffrey Margolis. “Each brings a unique perspective of the healthcare industry and the challenges and opportunities for improving care delivery. I am confident their diverse insights and expertise will greatly benefit the work we are doing to transform ambulatory care with leading technology solutions that empower both providers and their patients.”

Dr. McGinty said, “In my physician roles and as an advocate for patient-centered care, I have seen firsthand the influence technology and analytics can have in the ability to deliver quality healthcare, both effectively and cost efficiently. I am delighted to join the Board and lend my experiences to help ensure NextGen Healthcare is optimizing its capabilities and its success in driving improved clinical and financial outcomes.”

Dr. Puryear said, “NextGen Healthcare has an impressive record of innovation and highly engaged employees. I look forward to lending my experience from premier pharmaceutical and medtech companies to ensure continued focus on culture, leadership and organizational effectiveness strategies, which are essential to sustained industry leadership.”

Margolis continued, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Jim for his years of service and many contributions to NextGen Healthcare. His financial insights and experience in healthcare IT solutions helped define and guide the Company’s successful M&A strategy and market expansion. His collaboration on the Board will be missed. We wish him all the best with future opportunities.”

NextGen Healthcare’s Slate of Director Nominees for the 2021 Annual Meeting

With the changes announced today, the Company’s director slate for the 2021 Annual Meeting will include nine director candidates, including three diverse by gender and race. The slate includes: