Federman & Sherwood Announces an Investigation into Sesen Bio

Federman & Sherwood announces an investigation into Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN). The complaint will allege violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 9, 2021 through August 13, 2021.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Sesen Bio investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

