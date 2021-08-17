Federman & Sherwood announces an investigation into Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN). The complaint will allege violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 9, 2021 through August 13, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit

https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-an-invest ...