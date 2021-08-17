checkAd

 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Atlanta, Georgia MSA Multifamily Development

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that on August 11, 2021 it closed on a real estate loan investment of up to approximately $23.15 million in connection with Oxford Properties’ plans to develop Club Drive Apartments, a 352-unit, garden-style surface parked Class A multifamily community located in Gwinnett County, a northeast suburb in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA. Delivery of first units is expected in Fall 2023. The real estate loan investment has an outside maturity date in February 2027 co-terminus with the construction loan.

Club Drive Apartments - Atlanta, GA (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Sherman, the Company's President of Multifamily said, “This development is located in Gwinnett County, one of Atlanta’s fastest growing suburbs, and is ideally situated to benefit from strong visibility, easy access and close proximity to retail. Mr. Sherman added, “We believe our strategy to originate real estate loan investments with experienced developers is a meaningful driver of growth, as it not only provides the Company with attractive current returns, but also a known pipeline of modern and new Class A multifamily communities.”

John Isakson, PAC’s Chief Financial Officer added, “The Club Drive transaction is an excellent example of our ability to redeploy capital in our real estate loan investment program. The team has put significant effort into building out a pipeline of new loan opportunities to allow us to continue to invest in the program as we start to see our repayments increase.”

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

