Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility (CCRM Fertility), a portfolio company of TA Associates (TA), on its partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare (Unified), backed by Altas Partners (Altas) and funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). CCRM Fertility is one of the nation’s leaders in fertility care and research. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Nick Owens and Andrew Hoft of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“We are seeing strong investor interest for top-quality fertility providers like CCRM Fertility and believe the segment will continue to garner significant attention,” said Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams. “CCRM Fertility is very well positioned to take advantage of strong fertility sector tailwinds due to its exceptional patient care and leading outcomes. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to represent CCRM Fertility and TA.”

“CCRM Fertility has been a well-respected market leader in the fertility services industry, driving significant industry innovation since its inception,” said Nick Owens, a director at Harris Williams. “The CCRM Fertility team did an incredible job building a truly unique business, and we look forward to watching the company’s continued evolution in partnership with Unified.”

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM Fertility is one of the nation's leading networks in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility’s network of expert physicians in coordination with its embryologists and geneticists coordinate to deliver in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility labs that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has established a network of 11 fertility centers, including 26 offices throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto.