LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

We reported a net income for the quarter of approximately $130,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $28,000 or 1% of total revenues reported for the second quarter of 2020. The company had a net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of approximately $251,000, or 5% of total revenues, as compared to the net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of approximately $61,000, or 2% of total revenues.

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Total revenues were approximately $2.5 million for the second quarter, as compared to the approximately $2.1 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2020. This was an increase of approximately $389,000 or 18% when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.7 million, as compared to the $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This was an increase of approximately $714,000 or 18% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Healthcare related revenues grew approximately 26% when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

We finished the second quarter with approximately $3.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $2.6 million at the end of 2020.

“The second quarter saw our healthcare related revenues grow over 26%, or $454,000, resulting in the much-improved operating income for the company,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “The second half of 2021 looks positive for both revenue growth and continued profitability.”

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,273 $ 2,552 Accounts receivable, net 2,244 1,179 Prepaid expenses 170 96 Total current assets 5,687 3,827 Property and equipment, net 43 43 Other assets 25 25 Total assets $ 5,755 $ 3,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 148 $ 139 Accrued employee expenses 1,179 680 Other accrued liabilities 27 68 Loan 1,026 921 Deferred revenue 1,913 897 Total current liabilities 4,293 2,705 Total liabilities 4,293 2,705 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,672 143,651 Accumulated deficit (142,244 ) (142,495 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,462 1,190 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,755 $ 3,895

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 2,499 $ 2,110 $ 4,723 $ 4,009 Cost of revenues 1,346 1,075 2,502 2,018 Gross Margin 1,153 1,035 2,221 1,991 Operating Expense Product development 218 223 435 464 Sales and marketing 306 241 559 535 General and administrative 484 480 958 986 Total operating expense 1,008 944 1,952 1,985 Income / (loss) from operations 145 91 269 6 Income / (loss) before tax 145 91 269 6 Other Income / Expense ----------- (63 ) ----------- (65 ) Provision for income taxes 15 ---------- 18 2 Net income / (loss) 130 28 251 (61 ) Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 65,585,134 48,062,936 65,585,134 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 3 $ 2 $ 4 $ 5 Product development 1 3 3 6 Sales and marketing 1 3 3 5 General and administrative 7 4 12 8 Total stock-based compensation $ 12 $ 12 $ 22 $ 24

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 130 $ 28 $ 251 $ (61 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 5 2 9 5 Stock-based compensation 12 12 22 24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (66 ) 907 (1,065 ) (645 ) Other assets 40 25 (77 ) 82 Accounts payable 4 (63 ) 9 (120 ) Accrued liabilities 375 225 458 202 Deferred revenue 565 (40 ) 1,017 796 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,065 1,096 624 283 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4 ) (7 ) (9 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4 ) (7 ) (9 ) (7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan ----------- 609 106 1,027 Proceeds from exercise of stock options ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ----------- 609 106 1,027 Change in cash and cash equivalent 1,061 1,698 721 1,303 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,212 335 2,552 730 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,273 $ 2,033 $ 3,273 $ 2,033 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid $ 15 $ ---------- $ 18 $ 2

