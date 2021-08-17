checkAd

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Announces $15M PIPE Pre-Funding from Alameda Research in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Dave

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that it has entered into an amendment to the PIPE subscription agreement it previously entered into with Alameda Research Ventures LLC (“Alameda Research”), the firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Trading LTD, in connection with the proposed business combination with Dave. The amendment calls for a $15 million private placement (PIPE) pre-funding, which will be facilitated through the issuance of a promissory note by Dave to Alameda Research. Dave’s obligations to repay the principal amount of such promissory note would be discharged through the issuance to Alameda Research of 1.5 million shares of VPCC at the closing of the business combination. Dave, the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, has over 10 million customers.

Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave, commented: “This investment will enable us to activate our marketing initiatives, building on the strong foundation we’ve established over the past four years and accelerating our near-term growth. We’re grateful for the high conviction that Alameda Research and our investors have shown in our business and mission, and we look forward to bringing our platform to millions of new consumers.”

The proposed business combination, which was originally announced on June 7, 2021, has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Dave and VPCC, and is subject to approval by VPCC’s stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The business combination is expected to close late in the third quarter or in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/

