Humana Completes Acquisition of Kindred at Home

Humana is committed to delivering excellent clinical care and superior outcomes for patients across all of its lines of business. KAH caregivers provide home health, hospice and personal care services to over 550,000 patients annually. KAH’s home health operations are being integrated into Humana’s Home Solutions business and will adopt Humana’s new payer-agnostic healthcare services brand – CenterWell – transitioning to CenterWell Home Health beginning in 2022. KAH’s hospice and personal care lines of business will continue to deliver quality care for patients needing these important services.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Kindred at Home (KAH), the nation’s largest home health and hospice provider. With the addition of Kindred at Home, Humana is now the nation’s largest provider of care in the home, significantly strengthening its ability to provide high-quality, whole-person healthcare that can improve patient health outcomes on a much broader scale.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Kindred at Home and fully integrate their home health services and clinical expertise into Humana’s value-based home health business,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of Kindred at Home will help us significantly expand our home health offering, with a focus on accelerating clinical innovation, improving patient outcomes, increasing satisfaction for patients and providers, reducing the total cost of care and providing greater value for health plan partners.”

“We are excited to welcome all of the Kindred at Home associates to Humana. Through this acquisition, we are adding thousands of caregivers, nurses, therapists and physicians to our teams, and are confident in the clinical skills, expertise and patient centricity they will bring to Humana’s Home Solutions business,” said Greg Sheff, interim president for Humana’s Home Solutions segment. “We look forward to working closely together to grow our value-based home health offering and find new ways to positively change the future of home healthcare.”

