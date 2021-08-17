checkAd

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for dMMR Recurrent or Advanced Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 22:32  |  32   |   |   

  • Second FDA Approval of PD-1 Antagonist Antibody Under Clinical Development for Solid Tumors in Collaboration with GSK
  • JEMPERLI Was Approved For dMMR Endometrial Cancer in the US and Europe in April 2021
  • $20MM Milestone Payment Earned by AnaptysBio Upon Second JEMPERLI FDA Approval in Addition to $40MM Already Earned Upon Prior Regulatory Milestones During 2021
  • Additional $15MM and $165MM Milestones Due Upon Achievement of JEMPERLI Regulatory and Commercial Milestones, Respectively
  • AnaptysBio Due to Receive 8% to 25% Royalty on Global Net Sales of JEMPERLI

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second indication for GSK’s JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

JEMPERLI was generated by AnaptysBio using its proprietary somatic hypermutation (SHM) antibody platform and subsequently developed by TESARO, Inc., now a part of GSK, under a collaboration agreement. Eight AnaptysBio-generated therapeutic antibodies have advanced into clinical development to date. JEMPERLI is the first AnaptysBio-generated antibody to obtain FDA approval, and this is the second indication for JEMPERLI to be approved by the FDA in 2021. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

“We are pleased that JEMPERLI has been FDA-approved for a second indication and will be available to a broader cohort of solid tumor patients,” said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “AnaptysBio’s capital-efficient business model is focused upon advancing our wholly-owned first-in-class antibodies to multiple clinical catalysts over the upcoming 18 months and is supported by milestone and royalty revenues under our GSK collaboration.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval of JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for dMMR Recurrent or Advanced Solid Tumors Second FDA Approval of PD-1 Antagonist Antibody Under Clinical Development for Solid Tumors in Collaboration with GSKJEMPERLI Was Approved For dMMR Endometrial Cancer in the US and Europe in April 2021$20MM Milestone Payment Earned by AnaptysBio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
CORRECTION - Reservoir Media, Inc. Files Form 8-K With First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board