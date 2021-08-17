checkAd

Innergex and Hydro-Québec Announce the First Joint Acquisition Under Their Strategic Alliance and Concurrent Bought Deal Equity Financing and Private Placement by Innergex

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

  • Acquisition of the 60 MW Curtis Palmer run-of-river hydroelectric portfolio in the state of New York
  • Leverages the Strategic Alliance between Innergex and Hydro-Québec via a joint 50-50 acquisition
  • Expands Innergex’s U.S. presence with entry in the attractive New York renewables market
  • PPA with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation (A3 / BBB+) expected to contribute US$19.7 million ($24.6 million) of average annual Free Cash Flow1 to Innergex without any debt financing
  • Innergex expects double-digit annual Free Cash Flow per Share1 accretion and greater than 10% reduction in Payout Ratio1 in the first full year of ownership
  • Innergex to benefit from a $175.0 million bought deal common equity financing and $43.5 million concurrent private placement with Hydro-Québec

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated and are for continuing operations unless otherwise indicated.

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (“Innergex” or the “Corporation”) and HQI US Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec (“Hydro-Québec”) have entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with Atlantic Power to acquire Curtis Palmer, a 60 MW run-of-river hydroelectric portfolio located in Corinth, New York, consisting of the 12 MW Curtis Mills and 48 MW Palmer Falls facilities (“Curtis Palmer” or the “Facilities”) for upfront cash consideration of US$310.0 million ($387.5 million) and an earn-out provision subject to the evolution of NYISO market pricing. This joint acquisition is the first under the Strategic Alliance formed by Innergex and Hydro-Québec in 2020. Upon closing, Innergex will own indirectly a 50% interest in the Facilities with Hydro-Québec indirectly owning the remaining 50% interest. Innergex is also announcing a $175.0 million bought deal equity financing of common shares and $43.5 million concurrent private placement of common shares to Hydro-Québec.

“We are thrilled to announce this first joint acquisition with Hydro-Québec under the Strategic Alliance. The acquisition of Curtis Palmer represents an opportunity for Innergex to apply its 30 years of expertise in managing small run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, while leveraging Hydro-Québec’s experience in New York to get a foothold in a new market,” said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. “We are also announcing today an equity financing that will be used to fund the purchase price of this acquisition and further our expansion and diversification efforts. We are very pleased with this support for Innergex and look forward to further grow in our Strategic Alliance with Hydro-Québec.”

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innergex and Hydro-Québec Announce the First Joint Acquisition Under Their Strategic Alliance and Concurrent Bought Deal Equity Financing and Private Placement by Innergex Acquisition of the 60 MW Curtis Palmer run-of-river hydroelectric portfolio in the state of New York Leverages the Strategic Alliance between Innergex and Hydro-Québec via a joint 50-50 acquisitionExpands Innergex’s U.S. presence with entry in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
CORRECTION - Reservoir Media, Inc. Files Form 8-K With First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board