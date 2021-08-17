checkAd

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces US$15 Million Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 22:40  |  32   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, has filed today a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed commercially reasonable efforts public offering of units (the “Units”) for gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$15,000,000, exclusive of the Agent’s Option (as defined herein) (the “Offering”). 

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at any time up to 60 months following Closing (as defined below), subject to an acceleration provision such that in the event that following the Closing the Common Shares have a volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) greater than three (3) times the Warrant exercise price for each of ten (10) consecutive trading days (based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the applicable trading day), then the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice of the acceleration to the holders of Warrants. The Units offered under the Offering will be priced in the context of the market and pricing will be reflected in a final prospectus supplement.

The Supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the province and territories of Canada (other than Québec). Additionally, the Offering is expected to be conducted by way of private placement other jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to enter into an agency agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”) and certain other agents to be added to the syndicate. The Company expects to close the Offering on or about August 24, 2021, or other such date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent (the “Closing”), subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the listing of the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces US$15 Million Offering of Units NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Experts in new ‘Digital Outlook’ agree: digitalisation critical to ensuring green shift towards 2030
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in ...
CORRECTION - Reservoir Media, Inc. Files Form 8-K With First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with ...
Interim Financial Report H1 2021
Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board