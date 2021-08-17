ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. Announces US$15 Million Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (“ProMIS” or the “Company”) (TSX: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, has filed today a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed commercially reasonable efforts public offering of units (the “Units”) for gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$15,000,000, exclusive of the Agent’s Option (as defined herein) (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one quarter of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at any time up to 60 months following Closing (as defined below), subject to an acceleration provision such that in the event that following the Closing the Common Shares have a volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) greater than three (3) times the Warrant exercise price for each of ten (10) consecutive trading days (based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the applicable trading day), then the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice of the acceleration to the holders of Warrants. The Units offered under the Offering will be priced in the context of the market and pricing will be reflected in a final prospectus supplement.

The Supplement was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the province and territories of Canada (other than Québec). Additionally, the Offering is expected to be conducted by way of private placement other jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to enter into an agency agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”) and certain other agents to be added to the syndicate. The Company expects to close the Offering on or about August 24, 2021, or other such date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent (the “Closing”), subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the listing of the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX.