EHT Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021   

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of Windular Research and …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") in conjunction with the share consolidation; debt conversion and financing, each has now received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

EHT has closed in escrow the current non-brokered private placement financing with an aggregate of $3,566,399.20 in units subscribed for by both new and current investors. The amount raised from the financing is more than sufficient to commence EHT's projects that are shovel ready, with less dilution to shareholders.

EHT has settled with the majority of its outstanding debenture-holders in the amount of $14,228,110.31 by way of issuance of 20,325,837 common shares of the Company. EHT will continue to work with a few remaining debenture-holders to settle their amounts owing over the next few months. These settlement discussions will not impact the acquisition of Windular and the Company's operational activities.

EHT is pleased to have been able to significantly clean-up its balance sheet as part of this set of transactions and anticipates a further clean-up of the balance sheet. EHT will over the next few months voluntarily put EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Inc. ("EHTI"), the subsidiary of EHT, through the bankruptcy process. EHTI has not conducted any business over the last few years and by undertaking the bankruptcy process, the Company will further reduce its consolidated liabilities by over $12,000,000.

EHT is pleased to announce that the Company has also received conditional approval from the Exchange to close the acquisition of Windular. The combination of EHT and Windular will create a diversified solar and wind powerhouse with a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

EHT has asked the Exchange for the resumption of trading and will inform the shareholders once granted.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "This has been a long and arduous process for the companies and our valued investors new and old. We had a very good company before but now we have one of the leading renewable companies in the world with the addition of Windular. We have lots of exciting projects on the horizon and look forward to updating the market on a regular basis as customer orders are received."

