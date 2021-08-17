checkAd

J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the defense, aerospace, maritime, government and environmental industries, announced today that investment affiliates have sold BEI Precision Systems & Space Company, Inc. ("BEI Precision" or the "Company") to Quantic Corporate Holdings, Inc. ("Quantic Electronics"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo

BEI Precision designs, engineers, and manufactures highly accurate, resilient, and reliable position feedback sensors and frequency reference technologies for mission-critical space, land, air, and sea applications. Headquartered in Maumelle, AR, the Company's products are designed into many of the U.S. government's highest priority, long-life programs.

Since acquiring BEI Precision in 2017, JFLCO worked closely with management to successfully identify and integrate two strategic acquisitions, overhaul the Company's R&D and business development functions, and optimize manufacturing operations. In turn, the Company has developed and delivered industry-leading products for numerous programs of national significance, resulting in substantial revenue and earnings growth.

"Our successful partnership with management has enabled BEI Precision to transform from a small, stable business unit of a larger corporate parent into a standalone, high-growth enterprise with state-of-the art products occupying sole-source positions on high priority space and defense electronic programs," said Steve Brooks, Chairman of BEI Precision's Board of Directors and Partner at JFLCO.

Mark Mirelez, President and Chief Executive Officer of BEI Precision, commented, "Today's milestone is a validation of the market leading position, operational excellence, and culture that we have worked tirelessly to achieve. We are immensely grateful for JFLCO's support and look forward to continuing to deliver on future growth opportunities with our new partners at Quantic Electronics."

"We are extremely proud of the accomplishments Mark and his team achieved during our ownership," added Will Hanenberg, a member of BEI Precision's Board of Directors and Managing Director at JFLCO. "As a result of their efforts, BEI Precision is uniquely-suited to address the dynamic requirements of its demanding space and military customers, and we believe Quantic Electronics is the ideal partner to help guide the Company through the next phase of its growth."

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to JFLCO and Jones Day served as lead legal counsel. BakerHostetler provided legal support related to international trade, government contracts, and defense security compliance matters.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the defense, aerospace, maritime, government and environmental industries, announced today that investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest ...
Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy
Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says ...
Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, ...
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
Wireless Earbuds Market Size to Reach 14.23 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Electronic Gadgets ...
New Multi-Platform Campaign Encourages Parents to Discuss Racism With Their Children
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...