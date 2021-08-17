Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Daniels as Chief Marketing Officer

Brings to Potbelly over 20 years of direct restaurant and CPG experience leading some of the world’s best-selling brands

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of David Daniels as its Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) effective August 23, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Daniels will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Daniels will lead the Branding, Marketing and Digital teams as he focuses on leveraging the unique Potbelly brand position in support of the Company’s growth strategy. His leadership responsibilities will include further development of the brand vision and digital marketing strategy that drives brand awareness and traffic growth, franchise and field marketing, as well as consumer insights and innovation.



Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “We are very excited to welcome David to the Potbelly family. He brings significant executive experience and success leading some of the world’s best-selling brands, delivering top- and bottom-line growth. We will immediately benefit from his broad experience in sales and marketing, consumer goods, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), hospitality, and e-commerce.”