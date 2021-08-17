checkAd

Menē Inc. Announces Adoption of Restricted Share Unit Plan

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, is pleased to announce that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) held on June 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”), by ordinary resolution, a majority of the disinterested Shareholders approved the adoption of the restricted share unit plan of the Company (the “RSU Plan”).

Under the new RSU Plan, restricted share units (“RSUs”) may be granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants, subject to disinterested Shareholder approval or applicable requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The RSU Plan is intended to complement the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) by allowing the Company to offer a broader range of incentives to diversify and customize the rewards for management and staff to promote long term retention. The RSU Plan provides for a fixed maximum limit of 7,431,993 of the outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Company (“Class B Shares”) as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. Subject to the restrictions and vesting provisions provided under the RSU Plan, each RSU shall entitle the holder thereof to receive one Class B Share. The number of Class B Shares issued or to be issued under the RSU Plan and all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, including the Stock Option Plan, at any time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares.

Further details regarding the RSU Plan are included in the management proxy circular of the Company, which was filed on SEDAR in connection with the Meeting. The RSU Plan will become effective upon receipt of final acceptance by the Exchange.

About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value.

