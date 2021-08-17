79North Completes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“ 79North ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first tranche of the non-brokered private announced by the Company on July 23, 2021 (the “ Offering ”). The first tranche of the Offering consists of 4,368,300 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $655,245.00. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrants, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.25 per common share until August 17, 2024.

The net proceeds from the first tranche of the Offering will be primarily used for exploration activities at the Company’s properties in Suriname, and general working capital purposes. All of the securities sold pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period which will expire on December 18, 2021 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Early Warning

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. Jon North, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired ownership and control of 66,666 common shares and 33,333 Warrants. Prior to the completion of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. North owned and controlled an aggregate of 8,266,666 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling Mr. North to acquire an additional 1,166,666 common shares of the Company representing approximately 9.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of August 16, 2021 (or approximately 10.84% calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 1,166,666 convertible securities only).

Upon completion of the first tranche of the Offering, Mr. North will own and control an aggregate of 8,333,332 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling Mr. North to acquire an additional 1,199,999 common shares of the Company representing approximately 9.23% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 10.42% calculated on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the 1,199,999 convertible securities only).