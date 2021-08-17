Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”

Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World commented, “We are continually advancing our product categories to grow and maximize value for our customers and their specific needs. We successfully launched Design, DIY and Renovation Centers at seven locations earlier this year and based on the results and positive customer feedback, we are thrilled to expand the concept through our nationwide network of locations.”

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced a nationwide rollout of Design, DIY and Renovation Centers. The Company will expand its offering to create a “Home on Wheels Improvement” department/category that allows every RVer in North America to access tools, resources and installation services to personalize their RV.

The Design, DIY and Renovation Centers will include bath, kitchen, flooring, furniture, mattresses, cabinets, countertops, lighting, bedding, appliances etc., along with a wide choice of SKUs from top brands such as kathy ireland, Thomasville and Nautica, with which the Company has existing licensing agreements. The Company will be phasing out certain product categories that do not meet internal margin and inventory turnover standards to create space for what it believes will be a new high demand fast growing category.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.