California BanCorp Announces Completion of $35 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory purposes and will carry a fixed rate of 3.5% until September 1, 2026. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 286 basis points. The subordinated notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after September 1, 2026, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events prior to the Notes’ maturity on September 1, 2031.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, today announced that it has completed a private placement of $35 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2031 (the "Notes") to certain qualified buyers and accredited investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem $5 million of bank-level subordinated debt and for general corporate purposes.

Chief Executive Officer Steven E. Shelton stated, "We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering. We are especially appreciative of the strong investor support we received for our company. The overall cost of the capital is highly attractive and this capital will serve us well as we continue to grow and diversify our business."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent for this offering. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.